BRIEF-Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
March 25 Biodue SpA :
* Reported on Thursday its FY net profit of 2.4 million euros ($2.68 million) versus 1.7 million euros a year ago
* FY total revenue 33.8 million euros versus 30.2 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.07 euro per share
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday the chief executive of Canadian biotech company Novelion Therapeutics had left its board with immediate effect due to "a potential conflict of interest".