March 25 Pininfarina SpA :
* Reported on Thursday its FY net loss of 18.2 million euros
($20.32 million) versus loss 1.3 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 82.8 million euros versus 86.6 million
euros a year ago
* Sees FY 2016 production value lower by 5 percent in
comparison to 2015
* Sees FY 2016 negative operating result and positive net
result following restructuring under agreements with Mahindra
Group and financial institutions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)