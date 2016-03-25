BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 ATM SA :
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA have sold 2,226,873 company's shares, representing 6.13 pct stake
* Following the transaction they do not hold any stake in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.