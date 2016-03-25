BRIEF-Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
March 25 Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS :
* Said on Thursday that it signed contract with Selva buve for bulding reconstruction and radiology department construction in Patversmes 23
* Agreement value is 920,792 euros ($1.03 million) without VAT Source text: bit.ly/1T8XzrN
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday the chief executive of Canadian biotech company Novelion Therapeutics had left its board with immediate effect due to "a potential conflict of interest".