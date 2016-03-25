March 25 Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS :

* Said on Thursday that it signed contract with Selva buve for bulding reconstruction and radiology department construction in Patversmes 23

* Agreement value is 920,792 euros ($1.03 million) without VAT Source text: bit.ly/1T8XzrN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)