BRIEF-Honeywell starts up $300 mln automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
March 25 Allergan Plc :
* CEO Brenton Saunders' 2015 total compensation was $21.6 million versus $36.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* Says executive chairman Paul Bisaro's 2015 total compensation was $19 million versus $35.9 million in 2014
* Says chief financial officer Maria Teresa Hilado's 2015 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $10.2 million in 2014 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T9PeUH Further company coverage:
HAVANA, May 16 The annual Latin American Hotel and Tourism Investment Conferences meeting opened in Havana this week and the list of sponsors read like the who’s who of the U.S. hotel industry.