March 28Mensa Sinai Ticari ve Mali Yatirimlar :

* Said on Friday that FY 2015 revenue at 563,706 lira ($196,126.23) versus 2.8 million lira year ago

* FY 2015 net loss at 2.8 million lira versus loss of 18.8 million lira year ago

($1 = 2.8742 liras)