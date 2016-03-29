March 29 Philip Morris CR
* says board proposes dividend of CZK 920/share (previous
CZK 880/share)
* says fy 2015 net income CZK 2.57 billion, up 14.0 percent
* says revenue CZK 10.87 billion, down 22.7 percent
* says revenue down due to change of operating model in
production, no export shipments reported
* says shipments in Czech Republic up 2.1 percent, in
Slovakia up 4.2 percent
* says cigarette share decline of 1.5 share points in the
Czech Republic and increase of 1.9 share points in Slovakia
* "The solid growth of our 2015 net income was
primarily driven by favourable pricing and higher shipments
in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia, helped by a higher
total market in both countries and higher market share in
Slovakia, partially offset by lower share in the Czech
Republic," said Andras Tovisi, chairman of the board
* "Our consolidated revenues were primarily impacted by the
change of our operating model in production from January 1,
2015. Our factory now operates as a manufacturing service
provider, compared to a contract manufacturer in the past.
This resulted Philip Morris CR a.s. not owning materials
for production any longer, but being remunerated for the service
of transformation of materials into finished goods in a form of
a manufacturing service fee."
* says AGM planned for April 29
