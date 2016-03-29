BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics elects chairman and general manager and appoints CFO
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager
March 29 BioDue SpA :
* Said on Friday it bought a property for production purposes for 250,000 euros ($279,675.00)
* Signed a rent-to-buy contract, due Sept. 2021, to rent management offices, which envisages an option for their acquisition for 240,000 euros
May 18Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : * Says it elects Chen Yaogen as chairman and general manager * Says it appoints He Zhen as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/5ntZsB Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)