March 29 Nordea Bank in Norway says:

* Cuts mortgage rates in Norway by up to 0.15 percent for existing customers.

* The Norwegian central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent on March 17 and this is the first rate cut move by Nordea since then.

* Norway's largest bank DNB cut its mortgage rates by up to 0.15 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)