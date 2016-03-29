UPDATE 2-Second US buyout firm bids for Australia's Fairfax Media
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
March 29 Nordea Bank in Norway says:
* Cuts mortgage rates in Norway by up to 0.15 percent for existing customers.
* The Norwegian central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent on March 17 and this is the first rate cut move by Nordea since then.
* Norway's largest bank DNB cut its mortgage rates by up to 0.15 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)
* Fairfax a casualty of the flight to online media (Recasts with second bid, adds shareholder comment, background)
By Anusha Ravindranath May 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets as concerns mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports that he tried to influence a federal probe. The allegations have not only thrown doubt over the future of the pro-growth policies that Trump promised, but they have raised the possibility he could end up leaving the presidency. "Since obstruction of justice is considered