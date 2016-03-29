BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 269.2 million riyals versus loss of 465.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt8iU9) Further company coverage: ))
March 29 Coheris SA :
* FY net loss 0.7 million euros ($786,940.00) versus loss of 0.8 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 0.6 million euros versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 13.5 million euros versus 14.6 million euros year ago
* Expects a growth in license revenues for 2016, in line with the trends of the French software market Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1XZWwtz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* FY net loss 269.2 million riyals versus loss of 465.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt8iU9) Further company coverage: ))
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)