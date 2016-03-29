BRIEF-Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
March 29 (Reuters) -
* Carl Icahn reports 6.75 pct stake in hologic Inc -Sec Filing
* Carl Icahn had earlier reported a stake of 7.83 percent in Hologic Inc, as of March 14, 2016 Source - 1.usa.gov/1RJ07Hu Further company coverage:
* Pepsico joins new plastics economy initiative as core partner
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Interim DG of International Solar Alliance Upendra Tripathy to brief on Initiatives/Sch