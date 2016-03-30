BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
March 30 DiaSorin SpA :
* Enters agreement with Quest Diagnostics (Quest) to buy its Focus Diagnostics, Inc. immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostic products business
* Under the terms of the purchase agreement, DiaSorin will pay to Quest Diagnostics $300 million in cash for all the tangible and intangible assets of Focus Diagnostics used to develop manufacture and distribute its molecular diagnostic products
* The acquisition does not include Quest's diagnostic information service laboratories currently operating under the Focus Diagnostics brand
* The acquisition will be carried out by DiaSorin also through a newly created U.S. affiliate and it is expected to be completed in the second quarter 2016, subject to customary closing conditions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.