UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
March 31 EuKedos SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday its FY production value of 52.9 million euros ($59.88 million) versus restated production value of 59.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss of 842,000 euros versus restated net profit of 49,000 a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday confirmed a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.