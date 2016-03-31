March 31 Atlantis SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Iferia SA will take over some of its assets, as
well as some assets of Investment Friends Capital SA, Elkop SA
, Fon SA, Resbud SA and Investment Friends SA
(division by spin-off)
* For each share held in Atlantis, Investment Friends, Elkop and Resbud,
their shareholders will receive 2 series B shares of Iferia
* For each share held in Fon, its shareholders will receive 1 series B share
of Iferia
* For each share held in Investment Friends Capital, its shareholders will
receive 3 series B shares of Iferia
* Iferia plans to be engaged in investment activity and its actual activity
will start after the implementation of the spin-off plan when it will be
equipped with funds to operate
* Atlantis, Investment Friends Capital, Elkop, Fon, Resbud and Investment
Friends will continue their current activities
