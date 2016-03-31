BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
March 31 Ricoh Leasing Co Ltd
* Ricoh Leasing sales seen up 7% to around 285 bln yen, operating profit up 3% to about 17.5 bln yen in FY 2016 - Nikkei
* Ricoh Leasing eyes record net profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Ricoh Leasing net profit to likely increase nearly 10 pct to roughly 11.5 bln yen ($102 mln) for FY 2016 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1UXhOK3 Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: