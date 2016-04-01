April 1 JR HOLDING SA :

* JR HOLDING changes its business activity to investing from operating

* Will focus on managing the group, and will transfer operating activities to its units

* Its operating activities will comprise of renewable energy sources, investing activity, acquiring and letting commercial properties, the construction of class A office building and residential buildings

* Sees the value of the company, along with its units, commercial property portfolio to increase to 200 million zlotys ($53.6 million) net by the end of 2017

* Plans to spend between 1 pct and 3 pct of its consolidated net profit on investing in start-ups

* Plans listing on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, will aim to file a prospectus in H1 2017

* Plans to recommend dividend payouts from 2016

* Management to recommend FY 2015 dividend between 0.04 zloty per share and 0.15 zloty per share

($1 = 3.7302 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)