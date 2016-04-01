Pope tells geneticists that destroying embryos is unjustifiable
VATICAN CITY, May 18 Pope Francis praised scientists working on treatments for genetic diseases on Thursday but condemned any use of human embryos in medical research.
April 1Voxel SA :
* Said on Thursday its supervisory board decided to dismiss chairman of the management board Jacek Liszka
* Additionally decided that Marek Warzecha, chairman of the supervisory board, will act as temporary chairman of the management board until June 30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
VATICAN CITY, May 18 Pope Francis praised scientists working on treatments for genetic diseases on Thursday but condemned any use of human embryos in medical research.
HAVANA, May 18 Cuba said on Thursday 1,847 residents had so far contracted the mosquito-borne Zika virus, warning that certain provinces on the Caribbean island still had high rates of infestation despite a series of measures to stave off the epidemic.