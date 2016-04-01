April 1KSG Agro SA :

* Said on Thursday its board of directors notifies that the company signed a preliminary letter of intent (LoI) with the International Creditors (including the ECAs, banks and international suppliers) related to the restructuring of the total debt in the amount of $20 million

* Major points contained in the LoI include the remittance of goodwill payments to the International Creditors amounting to 1 pct of each outstanding principal amount and a step-up repayment structure of ten years starting from 2016. The principal amounts under the plan will thus increase after the first four years of debt service

* As of March 31 the Company has made the goodwill payments in full

