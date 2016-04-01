April 1KSG Agro SA :
* Said on Thursday its board of directors notifies that the
company signed a preliminary letter of intent (LoI) with the
International Creditors (including the ECAs, banks
and international suppliers) related to the restructuring of the
total debt in the amount of $20 million
* Major points contained in the LoI include the remittance
of goodwill payments to the International Creditors amounting to
1 pct of each outstanding principal amount and a step-up
repayment structure of ten years starting from 2016. The
principal amounts under the plan will thus increase after the
first four years of debt service
* As of March 31 the Company has made the goodwill payments
in full
