April 1 Kancelaria Medius SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed an investment agreement with MM Investments sp. z o.o., Trigon Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Trigon TFI) and Venture Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety (Venture FIZ)

* The agreement concerns an acquisition of some shares of the company by Venture FIZ and Kancelaria Medius's capital increase

* It also sets conditions of cooperation regarding investments in the company by funds managed by Trigon TFI

