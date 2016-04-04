India's Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 17 percent
NEW DELHI, May 23 India's Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower income from operations.
April 4 Prochnik SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported March 2016 turnover of 4.5 million zlotys ($1.20 million) up 22 percent year on year
($1 = 3.7357 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY 2016 TURNOVER AT EUR 22.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.3 MILLION YEAR AGO