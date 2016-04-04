April 4Therametrics Holding AG :

* Said on Friday extended the conversion date of its convertible shareholder loan

* Original conversion, original scheduled for March 2016, has been extended to June 30, 2016 to align with the Company's planned merger with Relief Therapeutics SA and related share capital increase

* Total borrowings on the shareholder loan are CHF 3.3 million ($3.44 million)

Source text - bit.ly/1pYJC3Y

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)