April 4Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Said on Friday will not propose a dividend for 2015

* Says dividends can not be distributed when a parent company has no retained earnings

* If needed an Extraordinary General Meeting will be organized in order to decide on the distribution of funds during 2016

* Previously the company proposed a dividend of 0.02 euro

