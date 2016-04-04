BRIEF-India's Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
April 4Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Said on Friday will not propose a dividend for 2015
* Says dividends can not be distributed when a parent company has no retained earnings
* If needed an Extraordinary General Meeting will be organized in order to decide on the distribution of funds during 2016
* Previously the company proposed a dividend of 0.02 euro
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference