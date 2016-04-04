BRIEF-India's Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 31.2 million rupees versus profit 7.7 million rupees year ago
April 4 Medtech SA :
* Sells 10 new ROSA robots in Q3
* 7 robots sold in U.S., 2 in China and one in France Source text: bit.ly/234i1Af Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: