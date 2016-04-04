India's Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 17 percent
NEW DELHI, May 23 India's Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower income from operations.
April 4 Kent Gida Maddeleri Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :
* Turkish Food&Beverage Industry Employers Association (TUGIS) representing the company reaches an agreement with Tek Gida labour union on collective labour agreement at its Gebze factory covering the period between Jan. 1, 2016 - Dec. 31, 2017
* As per the agreement labour union member workers will take a salary raise of 20 percent and 15.2 percent for social benefits
* FY 2016 TURNOVER AT EUR 22.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.3 MILLION YEAR AGO