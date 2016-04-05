April 5 CDRL SA :

* Said on Monday that March 2016 retail sales revenue was 10.2 million zlotys ($2.7 million), up 4 percent year on year

* March 2016 e-commerce revenue was 1.0 million zlotys, up 67 percent year on year

* Prelim. Q1 retail sales revenue is 27.8 million zlotys, up 9 pct year on year

* Prelim. Q1 e-commerce revenue is 3.0 million zlotys, up 113 pct year on year

($1 = 3.7282 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)