BRIEF-Nanning Sugar to issue up to 1.0 bln yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million) bonds
April 5 CDRL SA :
* Said on Monday that March 2016 retail sales revenue was 10.2 million zlotys ($2.7 million), up 4 percent year on year
* March 2016 e-commerce revenue was 1.0 million zlotys, up 67 percent year on year
* Prelim. Q1 retail sales revenue is 27.8 million zlotys, up 9 pct year on year
* Prelim. Q1 e-commerce revenue is 3.0 million zlotys, up 113 pct year on year
($1 = 3.7282 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div for A shares on June 1, to pay div for B shares on June 15