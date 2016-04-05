April 5D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Intends to partly finance the repayment of convertible subordinated loans in the Company through a directed cash issue of up to 6,539,900 Class B shares

* Expects Q1 2016 earnings before taxes, excluding value changes and dissolution of goodwill, to be positive

* Say earnings before taxes will be in line with or better than earnings before taxes excluding value changes for the corresponding period 2015

