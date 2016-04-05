April 5 Xbrane Biopharma AB :

* Said on Monday had reached second milestone in commercializing Ranibizumab biosimilar Xlucane together with its partner Helvetic Biopharma in Iran

* Second milestone implies transfer of production technology to Helvetic Biopharma

* Second milestone implies payment of $120,000 from Helvetic Biopharma to Xbrane

* Said expects product launch in 2017

