BRIEF-Kawanishi Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 40,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,578 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 24
April 5 Xbrane Biopharma AB :
* Said on Monday had reached second milestone in commercializing Ranibizumab biosimilar Xlucane together with its partner Helvetic Biopharma in Iran
* Second milestone implies transfer of production technology to Helvetic Biopharma
* Second milestone implies payment of $120,000 from Helvetic Biopharma to Xbrane
* Said expects product launch in 2017
* LAUNCHES TEST LIAISON SHBG FOR DIAGNOSIS OF DISORDERS RELATED TO THE ANDROGEN HORMONES