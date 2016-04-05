BRIEF-Nanning Sugar to issue up to 1.0 bln yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million) bonds
April 5 Caleffi SpA :
* Said on Monday that its unit Mirabello Carrara renewed its Roberto Cavalli Home Linen license with Gruppo Roberto Cavalli
* License relates to the design, creation and production of textiles with the "Roberto Cavalli" brand
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div for A shares on June 1, to pay div for B shares on June 15