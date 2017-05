April 5 Magna Polonia :

* Said on Monday that it resolved to launch a share buyback program which will last until Nov. 30, 2019

* Will buy no more than 2.8 million of its own shares representing no more than 20 pct of the company's capital

* Will pay no less than 1.0 zloty and no more than 6.42 zlotys ($1.7) per share

