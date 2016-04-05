April 5 Hugo Games A/S :

* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 3.2 million Danish crowns ($503,632) versus 6.3 million crowns year ago

* FY EBIT loss 33.9 million crowns versus loss 4.7 million crowns year ago

* Says has adjusted Hugo Games marketing strategy

* Lowers 2016 revenue guidance to 20 million - 25 million crowns from 35 million - 43 million crowns

* Adjusts 2016 guidance on operating result before special items to 3 million - 7 million crowns from 5 million - 12 million crowns

* Says in 2016 is turning an operational loss (EBITDA) in 2015 into an operational profit

($1 = 6.5524 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)