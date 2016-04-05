BRIEF-Ses Networks partners with Patrakom in Indonesia
* TOGETHER WITH PATRAKOM ANNOUNCES A PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SEAMLESS, HIGH-SPEED CONNECTIVITY TO PASSENGER VESSELS AND OIL BARGES TRAVERSING DOMESTIC ROUTES IN INDONESIA
April 5 Hugo Games A/S :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 3.2 million Danish crowns ($503,632) versus 6.3 million crowns year ago
* FY EBIT loss 33.9 million crowns versus loss 4.7 million crowns year ago
* Says has adjusted Hugo Games marketing strategy
* Lowers 2016 revenue guidance to 20 million - 25 million crowns from 35 million - 43 million crowns
* Adjusts 2016 guidance on operating result before special items to 3 million - 7 million crowns from 5 million - 12 million crowns
* Says in 2016 is turning an operational loss (EBITDA) in 2015 into an operational profit
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div for A shares on June 1, to pay div for B shares on June 15