UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Ad hoc committee announces completion of its review of Philidor and related accounting matters
* Board has determined to dissolve ad hoc committee
* Ad hoc committee announces completion of its review of Philidor and related accounting matters
* "Continue to work diligently and are on schedule to file our form 10-k on or before April 29, 2016"
* Ad hoc committee of board believes that its review of various Philidor and related accounting matters is complete
* Ad hoc committee not identified additional items that require restatements beyond those by matters disclosed
* In process of restating affected financial statements, restated financial statements will be included in company's form 10-K
* 12 independent directors will assume oversight responsibility for completion of current, restated financial statements, disclosures
* "Believe it is appropriate to transfer responsibility for any continuing work to board's independent directors"
* Believes after restatement, to remain in compliance with financial maintenance covenants in credit facility at end of each affected quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.