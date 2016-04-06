US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
April 6 Skotan SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Jacek Kostrzewa has resigned as the company's chairman of the supervisory board to become Skotan's CEO
* Jakub Nadachewicz has been appointed the new supervisory board chairman
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
BOSTON, May 12 Two star stock pickers at Fidelity Investments exited their positions in Buffalo Wild Wings during the first quarter, as the restaurant chain faces pressure from an activist investor pushing to oust its chief executive.