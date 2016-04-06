April 6 (Reuters) -
** Bank Vozrozhdenie, which reported FY 2015 net
loss of 3.78 billion roubles ($55.09 million) due to threefold
increase in provisions, plans profit of 2.5 billion roubles in
2016
** "Our budget is formed based on profit of 2.5 billion
roubles" - the bank's head Konstantin Basmanov said during press
conference
** The bank plans to return to profit due to smaller than in
2015 provisions, he said
** The bank expects that its corporate loan portfolio will
increase in 2016 by 9 pct, retail - by 20 pct, including
mortgage - by 15 pct and consumer loans and cards by 22 pct
** According to Basmanov, increase in fee and commission
income will also help the bank to return to profit
** Deputy chairman of the management board Andrey Shalimov
said the bank plans to keep its net interest margin at 4.5 pct
this year
($1 = 68.6139 roubles)
($1 = 68.6200 roubles)
(Reported by Kira Zavyalova and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow,
translated by Gdynia Newsroom)