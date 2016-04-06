April 6 (Reuters) -

** Bank Vozrozhdenie, which reported FY 2015 net loss of 3.78 billion roubles ($55.09 million) due to threefold increase in provisions, plans profit of 2.5 billion roubles in 2016

** "Our budget is formed based on profit of 2.5 billion roubles" - the bank's head Konstantin Basmanov said during press conference

** The bank plans to return to profit due to smaller than in 2015 provisions, he said

** The bank expects that its corporate loan portfolio will increase in 2016 by 9 pct, retail - by 20 pct, including mortgage - by 15 pct and consumer loans and cards by 22 pct

** According to Basmanov, increase in fee and commission income will also help the bank to return to profit

** Deputy chairman of the management board Andrey Shalimov said the bank plans to keep its net interest margin at 4.5 pct this year

For further company coverage ($1 = 68.6139 roubles) ($1 = 68.6200 roubles) (Reported by Kira Zavyalova and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)