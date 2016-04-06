BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6FRoSTA AG :
* FY total turnover up by 7.9 pct to 440.0 million euros ($500.94 million) (previous year: 407.9 million euros)
* FY consolidated net income up to 18.2 million euros (previous year: 17.3 million euros)
* To propose a dividend of 1.36 euro per share, same as in previous year
* In the first two months of 2016, sees increase in sales of 6.6 pct over the previous year
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 12 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures jumped about 2 percent on Friday, gaining on technical buying and hopes that China could soon boost imports of U.S. beef, traders and analysts said. Feeder cattle futures surged 3 percent, rising by their daily trading limit of 4.500 cents late in the session in a rebound from declines earlier this week. The lower prices made it profitable for feedlots to buy cattle for fatt