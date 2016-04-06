April 6FRoSTA AG :

* FY total turnover up by 7.9 pct to 440.0 million euros ($500.94 million) (previous year: 407.9 million euros)

* FY consolidated net income up to 18.2 million euros (previous year: 17.3 million euros)

* To propose a dividend of 1.36 euro per share, same as in previous year

* In the first two months of 2016, sees increase in sales of 6.6 pct over the previous year

