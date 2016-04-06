BRIEF-Trian Fund Management ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 mln shares
* Trian Fund Management Lp ups share stake in P&G to 36.7 million shares from 6.4 million shares - sec filing
April 6 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Says shareholders approve the issuance of bonds up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.71 billion)
* The company's goal is to early refinance 2-year maturity bridge to bond loan signed with 10 instituional investors associated with Testa acquisition Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing