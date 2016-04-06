April 6 (Reuters) -

* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says former CEO James Grosfeld has more experience in homebuilding industry than other board members - CNBC

* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says President Ryan Marshall and COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates - CNBC

* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says CEO Dugas' background is not from the ground up in the field; somebody who understands homebuilding would be a "great" CEO - CNBC

* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says don't see reason for CEO Richard Dugas to stay till 2017; hoping for new CEO in next few months - CNBC