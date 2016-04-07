April 7 Induct AS (INDUCT-ME.OL):

* Raised minimum 15 million Norwegian crowns ($1.8 million) in gross proceeds through private placements of minimum 1.5 million new shares at a price of 10 crowns per new share

* An amount of up to 10 million crowns will be raised in a private placement to be resolved in an upcoming general meeting, which will be held no later than Monday 18 April

($1 = 8.3173 Norwegian crowns)