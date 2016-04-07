April 7 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :

* Said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to acquire Grupo Previsora Bilbaina

* The deal involves acquisition of the insurance business for about 74 million euros ($84 million), the insurance mediation company Azkaran for 18 million euros and the funeral business for 33 million euros

