BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
April 7 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :
* Said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to acquire Grupo Previsora Bilbaina
* The deal involves acquisition of the insurance business for about 74 million euros ($84 million), the insurance mediation company Azkaran for 18 million euros and the funeral business for 33 million euros
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget