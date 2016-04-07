April 7 AerFinance SE :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Artemis Investments Sp. z o.o., acquired 1.0 mln series H1 shares of Indata SA at the issue price of 1.5 million zlotys ($401,100)

* The shares were acquired as a part of a debt deduction agreement signed with Indata, in exchange for a liability incurred by Indata through the purchase of 1,500 shares in Positive Technology Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7394 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)