UPDATE 1-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Updates prices, adds quote)
April 7 Worldpay Group Plc
* Results of placing
* Following completion of placing, Ship Global 2 will hold 564,481,879 ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 28.2 pct of co
* Ship global 2 & CY S.C.A, a company jointly owned by funds managed by Advent International Corporation and by Bain Capital Llc
* Ship Global 2 & CY S.C. announces that it has sold an aggregate of 275 million ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 269 pence per share
* Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately 740 million stg
* Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of placing is expected to occur on 11 april 2016
* Barclays Bank Goldman Sachs Merrill Lynch & Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc are acting as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke's KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) UK Inc said on Monday its shares in the Premier League club were not for sale after media reports that the club's second-largest investor had made an offer to buy out Kroenke.