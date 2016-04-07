Weaker sterling gives FTSE edge over Europe, Micro Focus dips
LONDON, May 22 The pound's retreat below $1.30 helped Britain's main share index outperform European benchmarks on Monday, while individual broker updates sent some stocks lower.
** Homewares retailer Dunelm +4.5%, biggest one-day rise since mid Feb
** Q3 revenue up 5.9 pct, with total LFL growth up by 1.1 pct
** Sees FY gross margin to be in the region of 50bps ahead of last year
** "Today's result confirms that the blip experienced over Q2, when sales decelerated, had no cause for concern," Haitong Research says
** One of the top FTSE 250 gainers and second-most traded on index, with 15% of 30-day daily avg volume through in 30 mins (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
