BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics ic files for IPO of up to $50 mln
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing
April 7 South Africa's Competition Tribunal:
* South Africa's Competition Tribunal says health care groups pay highest fine recorded for failure to notify a merger
* Confirmed the consent agreement between Life Healthcare Group and Joint Medical Holdings
* Companies will pay a 10 million rand fine for the contravention, highest fine awarded for a merger contravention
* Investigation found that since 2004 Life Healthcare Group and Joint Medical Holdings had agreed that all their prices would be set jointly (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement