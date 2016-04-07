April 7 South Africa's Competition Tribunal:

* South Africa's Competition Tribunal says health care groups pay highest fine recorded for failure to notify a merger

* Confirmed the consent agreement between Life Healthcare Group and Joint Medical Holdings

* Companies will pay a 10 million rand fine for the contravention, highest fine awarded for a merger contravention

* Investigation found that since 2004 Life Healthcare Group and Joint Medical Holdings had agreed that all their prices would be set jointly