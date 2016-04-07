BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
(Corrects FY 2015 EBITDA to 21.3 million euros from 24.1 million euros, after company issued a corrected statement.)
April 7 Quest Holdings SA :
* FY 2015 EBITDA 21.3 million euros ($24.25 million) versus 19.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 turnover 353.4 million euros versus 314.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net loss of 1.5 million euros versus profit of 3.0 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SCdsCq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results