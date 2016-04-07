BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
(Corrects name of the ordering party in the story to U-Blox.)
April 6 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Switzerland-based U-Blox has selected Nordic's nRF52832 Bluetooth Smart System-on-Chip (SoC) for its NINA-B1 Series stand-alone modules
* Alternatively, the NINA-B1 can be ordered with incorporated firmware enabling the u-blox Serial Port Service to replace serial cables or access UART devices using Bluetooth Smart Source text: bit.ly/1UHPPya
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results