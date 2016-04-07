BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
April 7 Bioorganic Research And Services SA :
* FY 2015 net loss 164,000 euros ($186,550)
* FY net sales 1.1 million euros versus own estimate of 1.3 million euros
* FY EBITDA 48,000 euros versus own estimate 93,000 euros
* Says its unit Hangzhou Dental Hospital acquired 60 percent stake in Zhejiang-based health service company (main asset is new head office building of Hangzhou Dental Hospital) for 75 million yuan