UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 7 Bang & Olufsen (B&O)
* Says Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI has increased its stake in B&O to 13.1 percent of the share capital
* Says Mr. Qi Jianhong, who owns Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI, now indirectly holds 18.7 percent of the share capital in B&O
* Said last month that it was in talks about a potential takeover offer for B&O from Sparkle Roll
* Mr. Qi Jianhong also owns 28 percent of Hong Kong-listed Sparkle Roll Group Limited. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.