* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
April 8 ASM Group SA :
* Said on Thursday that it filed a motion to Warsaw Court to have its capital reduced to 57 million zlotys ($15.1 million) from 59 mln zlotys
* Plans to reduce its capital, following the purchase of 2 mln of its own shares from Green Srl in liquidation
* Bought the shares to amortise them
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility