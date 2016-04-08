April 8 Cofidur SA :

* FY operating profit 3.2 million euros ($3.63 million) versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 2.0 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* To distribute dividend of 0.04 euro per share

Source text: bit.ly/1SUATJI

($1 = 0.8804 euros)