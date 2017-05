April 8 S&P

* S&P - Ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'; outlook stable

* S&P - Project that the Saudi Arabia general government deficit will average about 9% of GDP in 2016-2019

* S&P - Ratings on Saudi Arabia are supported by its strong external and fiscal stock positions, which we expect will be maintained