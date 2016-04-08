BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Scorpio Gold Corp :
* Reports fourth quarter and provides year-end financial results for 2015
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Remains on target to meet its recently announced 2016 production guidance of 30,000-35,000 ounces of gold
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly revenue $10.8 million versus $13.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.